TEZU, 23 Apr: The Fire & Emergency Services here in Lohit district observed the Fire Service Week from 14 to 20 April with a series of awareness programmes, inspections, mock drills, and community engagement activities aimed at promoting fire safety and preparedness among the public.

The weeklong observance was led by Fire & Emergency Services OC Horda Lona.

The observance commenced on 14 April with a commemoration parade, followed by a two-minute silence in honour of the brave firefighters who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while protecting life and property. On the same day, a march was conducted across various streets, markets, and important areas of the town to spread awareness about fire prevention measures through announcements and pamphlet distribution.

To encourage teamwork and community participation, a volleyball match was organised in the afternoon, in which the RPL Team, Tezu secured the first position, while the PS Team, Tezu finished as runners-up. The winners and runners-up were awarded cash prizes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively.

On 15 April, a fire safety awareness campaign was conducted at the Telluliang anganwadi centre, focusing on educating the local residents about essential fire safety practices.

On 16 April, a fire safety mock drill was conducted at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tezu. The drill aimed to train students and staff on emergency evacuation procedures, proper use of fire extinguishers, and immediate response during fire incidents. The exercise witnessed active participation and helped in enhancing preparedness and awareness among the school community.

On 17 April, the Fire & Emergency Services carried out special inspections of two industrial units -Parshuram Drinking Water Packaging Industry near HSS-I, Tezu, and Green Agrotech Factory, Telluliang. The authorities concerned were instructed to install fire safety provisions and comply with the Arunachal Pradesh Building Byelaws, 2019, based on observed deficiencies.

The fifth day, 18 April, featured a yoga and meditation session at the Brahma Kumaris yoga centre here, promoting mental wellbeing among personnel. Later, a detailed fire safety inspection was conducted at the zonal general hospital here, where certain shortcomings in fire safety installations were identified, requiring immediate corrective measures in the interest of public safety.

On 19 April, a fire safety awareness campaign was conducted at Nepali Basti, Telluliang, to sensitise the residents to preventive measures and emergency response during fire incidents.

The week concluded on 20 April with a poster competition at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tezu, on the theme ‘Fire safety in school’. A large number of students participated enthusiastically, showcasing their awareness and creativity. Ankita Dorjee (Class 8) secured the first position, followed by Pratik Sinha (Class 9) in second place, and Prince Prasad (Class 8) in third place.

On 21 April, Lohit SP Thutan Jamba distributed cash prizes of Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000,respectively, along with merit certificates to the winners.

The event significantly enhanced awareness regarding fire safety among students, and is expected to contribute to the prevention of fire-related incidents in the future. (DIPRO)