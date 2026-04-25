TAWANG, 24 Apr: The 2 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion of the NCC here conducted the ‘Thembang Baileys Trek’ from 17 to 23 April in the scenic Thembang-Pangma-Thungri area of West Kameng district.

The trek witnessed the participation of 50 NCC cadets from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and was aimed at fostering the spirit of adventure, environmental awareness, and cultural exposure among the cadets.

During the weeklong trekking camp, the cadets traversed through a portion of the historic Baileys Trail, experiencing its scenic wilderness, challenging mountainous terrain, dense forests, and pristine streams.

The cadets also visited and interacted with local communities in the heritage villages/remote hamlets such as Semnak, Pangma, Lagam, Panchvati, and Gunthung. These interactions provided insights into the rich cultural heritage, traditional lifestyles, and local practices.

The trek also included practical training in camping, a lecture and demonstration, and hands-on practice session in rock climbing, enhancing technical skills in adventure activities.

Special sessions were conducted on biodiversity conservation, waste management, and responsible trekking practices. The cadets also participated in cleanliness drives along the trail as part of the Swachh Bharat initiative.

The Thembang Baileys Trek stands as a testament to the NER NCC’s commitment towards nation-building by nurturing disciplined, responsible, and environmentally conscious youths. (DIPR)