KHONSA, 27 Apr: An awareness meeting on the ‘Call Before You Dig’ (CBUD) application was conducted at the DC’s conference hall here in Tirap district on Monday, with the aim of strengthening coordination among departments and preventing damage to critical underground infrastructure.

The meeting was chaired by Assistant Commissioner NL Naam and attended by administrative officers and officers from various line departments.

A detailed presentation on the CBUD platform was made by the NIC Tirap team.

The primary objective of the meeting was to sensitise stakeholders to the importance of prior information-sharing before undertaking any excavation work. Emphasis was laid on improving coordination between digging agencies and infrastructure or asset owners to avoid accidental damage to underground utilities such as telecom cables, optical fibre networks, water pipelines, and power lines.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, officials informed that effective implementation of the CBUD system can lead to substantial financial savings, estimated at around Rs 3,000 crore annually at the national level.

Participants were also apprised of the provisions under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, which mandate the use of the CBUD platform for excavation activities. It was noted that any damage to underground infrastructure due to non-compliance may attract penalties of up to Rs 2 crore, along with the possibility of imprisonment.

The CBUD application, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 March, 2023, is being implemented across the country to streamline excavation processes and enhance inter-agency coordination. Its adoption is also expected to contribute to improving India’s ranking in the Ease of Doing Business Index.

All departments were encouraged to actively adopt the CBUD platform and share relevant data to ensure its effective implementation in the district. (DIPR)