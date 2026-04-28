BOLENG, 27 Apr: A comprehensive school exhibition focusing on river conservation and sustainable infrastructure engaged more than 330 students across Boleng town in Siang district.

Concluding a three-day educational drive, the initiative sought to demystify complex regional development and ecological management for the local youths.

Commencing on 20 April at the Government Upper Primary School in Rengo, the campaign rapidly expanded its footprint across the municipality. It subsequently reached approximately 50 students at the PM SHRI Secondary School on 21 April, culminating in a substantial turnout of 130 students at the Government Higher Secondary School on 22 April.

The targeted outreach aimed to foster transparent dialogues regarding the developmental trajectory of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

Eschewing monotonous classroom lectures, the educational drive deployed a dynamic 12-zone visual walkthrough. On-ground educators personally guided students through the intricate journey of the Siang river, translating complex paradigms such as flood mitigation, clean electricity generation, and balanced growth into digestible, factual lessons.

A defining element of the campaign was the distribution of a bespoke, anime-style FAQ comic. Leveraging culturally resonant storytelling formats, the literature effectively countered local misinformation, equipping students with empirical data regarding the region’s infrastructure initiatives in a highly memorable format.

“Integrating complex developmental science with relatable narrative structures is imperative for effective pedagogy,” said a senior school administrator present during the drive. “This visual and interactive approach has demonstrably ignited genuine inquiry. It empowers our students to comprehend the factual realities of their region’s future, rather than relying on hearsay.”

The success of the grassroots campaign was fortified by the steadfast cooperation of local educational authorities. The active involvement of the headmasters at both the Government Upper Primary and PM SHRI Secondary Schools, and the principal of the Government Higher Secondary School, alongside the teaching staff across all three institutions cultivated an open environment for student interaction.

This collective administrative effort bridged critical knowledge gaps and reinforced informed participation within the community in Boleng.