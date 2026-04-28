AALO, 27 Apr: A meeting to discuss the modalities for the 3rd State Level Jambey Tashi Memorial Tug of War Championship was chaired by West Siang Deputy Commissioner Mindo Loyi here on Monday.

District Sports Officer (i/c) Eken Bam highlighted the details of the upcoming championship, which will be held at the general ground here from 1-3 May.

The State Level Jambey Tashi Memorial Tug of War Championship is organised in memory of former MLA late Jambey Tashi. More than 500 participants from across the state will take part in the three-day championship.

The DC informed the organising committees that all departments would extend full cooperation for the successful conduct of the event. He directed that all necessary arrangements for the championship be completed by 29 April by all stakeholders.

The organising committee informed that competitions will be conducted in men’s, women’s, and mixed categories, with weight classes of 620 kg (men), 500 kg (women), and 580 kg (mixed).

The meeting was attended also by the DSP, HoDs, members of the WSDOA and the WSTOW, and members of the State Level Tug of War Committee.(DIPRO)