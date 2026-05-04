LIKABALI, 3 May: The Spearhead Division of the Indian Army commemorated the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor here in Lower Siang district on Saturday, bringing together the Indian Army, local students and community leaders to honour the operation’s accomplishments and to reinforce civil-military partnership in the region.

The event featured an operational briefing, a static display of weapons and equipment, and a painting competition for students from Likabali and nearby Silapathar in Assam, all designed to highlight the Army’s role in ensuring national security while fostering local unity.

The ceremony opened with an operational briefing that summarised the objectives and achievements of Operation Sindoor over the past year. The static display allowed the attendees to view equipment and learn about the capabilities and responsibilities of the Indian Army. The painting competition, centred on the theme ‘Operation Sindoor’, engaged young people from the surrounding communities and encouraged creative expression about service, sacrifice and national pride.

The event emphasised on civil-military synergy, with Army personnel interacting directly with students and residents to build rapport, answer questions, and showcase the non-combat roles the force plays in support of local welfare and stability.

The organisers noted that community outreach initiatives like the painting competition help cultivate a sense of belonging and mutual respect between the armed forces and civilians, particularly among younger generations.

Local educators praised the initiative of providing students with a constructive outlet to learn about national service and express their perspectives through art.

The Spearhead Division iterated plans to continue similar outreach programmes that combine education, awareness and community engagement in the months ahead. (DIPRO)