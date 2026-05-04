KHONSa, 3 May: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Khonsa won three medals – one gold, one silver and one bronze – at the 55th KVS Regional Sports Meet of Tinsukia region, held in Itanagar.

The gold medal was won by Tumlan in boxing in the boys’ 48-50 kg category, and Wangkia Wangsu won the silver in high jump in the boys’ U-19 category. Wangsu also won the bronze in the 800 mtr race.

Over 300 students from more than 30 KVs across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur participated in the sports meet. (DIPRO)