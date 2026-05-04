YUPIA, 3 May: Veteran BJP leader and former adviser to the chief minister, Tai Tagak, inaugurated the central office of the Tai Welfare Society (TWS) at Tigdo here on Saturday.

The event was attended by Kho-Kho Federation of India’s Northeast in-charge Tai Tayu, TWS president Tai Nilli, and TWS secretary Tai Lorak, along with other dignitaries, community leaders, and members of the society.

In his address, Tagak expressed appreciation for both former and present executive members of the TWS “for the remarkable progress achieved so far.”

Congratulating the TWS on the establishment of its new office, he outlined the five ‘Ks’ essential for the success of any organisation: karyakarta (volunteers), karya samiti (executive committees), karyalaya (office), karyakram (programmes), and kosh (finance). He emphasised the importance of teamwork in ensuring the growth and development of the society.

He further highlighted that members of the Tai clan are spread across five districts – Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Keyi Panyor, Papum Pare, and East Kameng- and urged the TWS “adopt a broader mindset by organising innovative and meaningful programmes.”

He stressed that activities should go beyond routine celebrations such as foundation days and felicitation of academic achievers.

For holistic development, Tagak advocated formation of dedicated sub-committees focusing on education, environmental protection, cultural preservation, entrepreneurial development, sports, and arts & culture.

TWS president Tai Nilli and its secretary Tai Lorak, along with other dignitaries, also addressed the gathering, sharing their vision and commitment towards strengthening the society and serving the community.

The newly inaugurated office is expected to serve as a central hub for planning, coordination, and implementation of welfare initiatives.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent members, community leaders, and well-wishers, reflecting unity and a collective resolve for the progress of the members of Tai clan, stated a release.