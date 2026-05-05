ITANAGAR, 4 May: The 17-year-old son of an ITBP jawan was swept away in the Yomgo River in West Siang district on Sunday while picnicking near the water body, police said.

A search has been launched but he is yet to be traced, with rescuers fearing he might have drowned.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when a group of 10 minors went for a picnic near Bene, Sub-Inspector Manthan Chithan of the Aalo police station said.

The teenager, identified as Prateshmesh Baswakar, lived in the ITBP camp in Guminagar, Aalo. His father, Rahul Baswakar, is a jawan of the border force.

Five members of the group approached the riverbank to record a video while holding hands. When they went into the water, the boy was swept away by the strong currents, he said.

A massive search operation was launched involving ITBP personnel and residents. However, the boy could not be traced till late on Sunday evening.

Efforts to locate the missing teenager are expected to continue on Monday.

However, due to continuous downpour in the past week, most of the rivers, including the Yomgo, are in a spate, posing challenges to the search operation.(PTI)