YINGKIONG, 4 May: The third Siang Biodiversity Meet began in Gobuk on 3 May, drawing nature enthusiasts, conservationists, and local communities to celebrate and protect the region’s rich ecological heritage.

A series of key initiatives marked the opening day.

The official website, Gorgeousgobuk.in, was launched to promote Gobuk’s natural beauty and ecotourism potential. The meet also witnessed the release of the book The Guardian of Gobuk, which showcases the environmental significance and cultural connection of the area.

The organisers also launched the ‘Trail Map of Gobuk’, aimed at guiding visitors through the region’s biodiversity-rich landscapes. Further, the Journal of Green School was also unveiled, reflecting ongoing efforts to involve students and educational institutions in environmental awareness and sustainability.

The biodiversity meet serves as a vital platform for promoting conservation, sustainable tourism, and community participation, reinforcing Gobuk’s identity as a hub of natural and cultural richness.

The event was inaugurated by DC Talo Jerang. (DIPRO)