ITANAGAR, 5 May: The Arunachal Life Saving Foundation (ALSF), in collaboration with Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), organised a voluntary blood donation camp at the college auditorium here on Tuesday. Students, faculty members, and volunteers participated in it.

Addressing the gathering, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan stated that blood donation can help reduce the risk of certain life-threatening diseases and contribute to overall health. Blood donation can help save lives,he said, and suggested that such programmes be included as regular calendar event of the institution.

Dr Khan commended the ALSF, especially its chairman Ramesh Jekke, an alumnus of DNGC, for the noble work. He advised students to maintain physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

Jekke informed that he has donated blood 86 times so far. He appealed to the students to come forward and participate in such initiatives. He said also that the organisation has conducted similar camps across the state.

Fifty-one units of blood were donated. A medical team, led by Dr Tashi from the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Naharlagun,collected the blood.