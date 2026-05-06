ITANAGAR, 5 May: Grid power supply is expected to be affected in Keyi Panyor, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, Leparada, Lower Siang, West Siang, Siang, and East Siang districts by way of local load shedding and low voltages, following the shutdown of an affected transmission line, for 8-10 days, effective from 7 May, to facilitate rectification work.

The shutdown and repair work have been necessitated due to major damages to Towers A and D at Location No 30 of the 132 kV transmission line owned by the POWERGRID, in between the Hoj power house of the Panyor hydroelectric plant and the Ziro 132/33 kV substation, near Posa village in Keyi Panyor district, caused by strong winds on 25 April.

“The basic grid supply is planned to be managed through the grid connectivity from the Kathalguri-Namsai and Chapakua-Roing transmission lines,” the Power Department said in a release.

“However, due to the extended transmission distance and radial in nature, some grid substations may experience low voltage conditions, which may necessitate load shedding on certain 33 kV feeders, or in extreme cases, shutdown of all outgoing feeders from the upstream 132/33 kV sub-stations in Yachuli, Ziro, Daporijo, Basar, Aalo and Pasighat areas,”the release said.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Load Despatch Centre, on behalf of the Department of Power, urged the affected people to bear with the inconvenience “caused due to unavoidable grid disruption in view of natural calamity.”