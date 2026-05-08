ITANAGAR, 7 May: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday lauded the Indian armed forces on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor and asserted that the bravery and determination displayed by the military personnel sent a strong message that every attack on the country would get an answer with “strength and resolve.”

In a post on X, Khandu expressed pride in the courage and unwavering commitment of the armed forces, while saluting their role in safeguarding the sovereignty and dignity of the country.

“On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, heartfelt salute to our brave armed forces whose courage and determination sent a clear message that every attack on Bharat will be answered with strength and resolve,” the chief minister said.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor on 7 May last year, carrying out airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Lauding the armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor, Khandu also said, “The nation stands proud of your valour and unwavering commitment.”

The chief minister had on several occasions lauded the role of the armed forces, especially in the strategically important Northeastern region, and reiterated the state government’s support and respect for the personnel serving the nation under challenging conditions.

Meanwhile, in Tirap district, the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles organised an outreach programme in Lazu on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor. The programme aimed to enhance awareness on national security, highlight the role of the armed forces, and emphasise the significance of Operation Sindoor.

The event included interactive sessions, a motivational address, and dissemination of informative material designed to instil patriotism, discipline and national pride among the youths.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of approximately 30 students, along with their parents, ensuring meaningful community engagement. The programme, conducted in a well-coordinated manner, achieved its objective of strengthening civil-military relations while fostering goodwill among the local populace. (PTI, with DIPRO input)