CHIMPU, 7 May: Arunachal Pradesh State Medicinal Plants Board (APSMPB) Chairman Goruk Pordung emphasised the importance of promoting traditional medicinal knowledge in the state.

Inaugurating the ‘Charaka’ conference hall at the APSMPB premises here on Thursday, Pordung stressed on the need for strengthening institutional infrastructure for the advancement of medicinal plant conservation and sustainable utilisation in the state.

The newly established conference hall, named after Acharya Charaka, revered as the Father of Ayurveda, is a unique and one-of-its-kind asset created for the Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department.

The facility is expected to serve as an important centre for deliberations, capacity building, training programmes, workshops and meetings related to medicinal plants, traditional healthcare systems, biodiversity conservation and allied sectors.

Meanwhile, the 10th general body meeting of the APSMPB, chaired by Pordung, deliberated on various important agendas concerning the activities, achievements and future roadmap of the board for promotion, conservation, cultivation and value addition of medicinal plants in Arunachal.

Senior officers of the Departments of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Health, Industries, Agriculture, and Horticulture, besides representatives of the BSI, the Regional Ayurveda Research Institute, the APBRDA, Science and Technology Department, NGOs, officials of the APSMPB, and invited members attended the programme and the meeting.