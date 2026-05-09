CHANGLANG, 8 May: Changlang Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sah, along with an official team, visited Hetman and Ranghill villages recently, under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP).

Ranghill, located near the Myanmar border, is the first village identified under the VVP in the area. It presently consists of around 17 households with a population of approximately 120 residents.

During the visit, the deputy commissioner reviewed the ongoing progress of census activities in both Hetman and Ranghill villages. Interactions were held with villagers, enumerators and local representatives regarding houselisting, population coverage and field-level implementation.

The DC also visited and reviewed educational infrastructure, plantation activities and other basic facilities available in the remote villages. Discussions were held regarding improvement of road connectivity, communication facilities, and public infrastructure under the VVP.

The DC explained various government assistance and disaster relief schemes related to crop and house damage,and other natural calamity support measures available for villagers residing in vulnerable and remote areas.

The team also highlighted the immense tourism, horticulture and plantation potential of the region.

The villagers submitted a memorandum concerning the Seva-Sake road, and requested for better transportation and communication facilities.

Sah is the first DC to have visited Ranghill village, after trekking through difficult terrain for nearly four-and-a-half hours from Hetman village. (DIPRO)