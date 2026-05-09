KHONSA, 8 May: A 15-day micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on bead décor and accessories making for members of self-help groups(SHGs) concluded here in Tirap district on Friday.

The programme was funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and implemented by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) through the Khonsa BMMU.

The training programme was inaugurated on 21 April by Khonsa SBI Branch Manager S Manpong, in the presence of NABARD Tirap DDC R Wangsu, BMM C Lowang and officials of the ArSRLM.

Manpong sensitised SHG members to credit linkage schemes and the rate of interest for SHGs, and expressed his support to SHG members.

The primary objective of the MEDP training was to enhance the livelihood opportunities and income generation capacities of rural women SHG members through skill development and entrepreneurship promotion.

During the programme, participants received intensive hands-on training in bead décor and accessories making, including the preparation of earrings, necklaces, bracelets, key chains, fridge magnets and other decorative items.

Bead craft is regarded as one of the traditional specialties and cultural identities of Tirap and Longding districts, and the programme aimed at preserving and promoting this indigenous art form while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural women.

Apart from technical skill development, the programme also focused on capacity building and enterprise management. Sessions were conducted on business development planning, basic accountancy, enterprise management, credit linkage, packaging, branding and marketing to equip the trainees with essential entrepreneurial knowledge required for establishing and managing micro enterprises successfully.

As part of the learning component, the trainees were also taken on an exposure visit to the district emporium and traditional outlet stores to provide them with practical understanding of product display.

The initiative is expected to encourage SHG members to take up bead craft-based enterprises, thereby contributing towards women empowerment, preservation of traditional craftsmanship, and strengthening of the rural economy in the region. (DIPRO)