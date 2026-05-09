YUPIA, 8 May: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Lobsang Tsering emphasised the need for collective efforts by all stakeholders to tackle the issue of drug abuse effectively.

Chairing an NCORD meeting here on Friday, Tsering informed the members that the movement against drug abuse has been intensified following the constitution of NCORD committees across different levels.

Highlighting the seriousness of the government in curbing the drug menace, the DC reiterated the government’s commitment towards eliminating drug abuse and creating a safer and healthier society.

Underscoring the importance of training, capacity building, and intensive awareness generation, the DC called for greater convergence among stakeholders and the Education, Women and Child Development, IPR, and the Health Departments to work in tandem and intensify awareness campaigns against drug abuse.

The DC assured full support in the areas of training and capacity building to strengthen the ongoing fight against drug abuse and related activities.

Speaking on the issue of Mengio being identified on the map of illegal cannabis cultivation in the state, the DC opined that no illegal cannabis cultivation is presently being carried out in Mengio, except for wild cannabis growing naturally in certain areas. He suggested that Mengio may be removed from the state’s cannabis cultivation map.

He further directed the Police Department to constitute teams for the destruction of wild cannabis growing along roadsides and other areas, and to submit action taken reports (ATRs) to the government. In this regard, he suggested that the circle officers of Leporiang, Parang, Mengio and Sagalee jointly plan and undertake destruction drives throughout their respective jurisdictions to eradicate wild cannabis growth.

The DC also emphasised that ATRs should be properly prepared in both hard and soft copies and presented during NCORD meetings by all departments concerned.

Phassang Simi, who served as the convenor of the meeting, briefed the members on the ATRs from previous meetings and called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders, stating that drug addiction is destroying families and society.

He also raised concerns regarding the mental hospital, stating that there is currently no proper standard operating procedure (SOP) in place for the admission of mentally disturbed persons. In this regard, he requested the DC to take note of the matter and direct the authorities concerned of the mental hospital to prepare and implement a proper SOP. (DIPRO)