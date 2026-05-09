ITANAGAR, 7 May: The Vivekananda Kendriya Vidyalaya Arunachal Pradesh Trust (VKVAPT) has announced that parents will now have the option to pay school fees in three instalments.

The announcement has been made after parents across the state raised concerns over the unusual hike in fees in VKV-run schools in the state.

Earlier, parents had to pay the fees in one instalment, and with the hike in fees, many had urged the VKV authorities to allow an instalment-based payment system.

As per a circular issued by the VKV, parents can now pay 40% of the total fees at the beginning of the new academic session, 30% of the total fees by the month of August, and the remaining 30% by 30 November.

The VKVAPT also clarified that once the shortage of funds is addressed, there will be no need to hike the fees in such a manner again.