YINGKIONG, 9 May: Over 100 members of Zido, Ngaming and Palling villages in Upper Siang district have consented to support pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) by signing MoUs with the state government.

Forty-six members from Zido, 67 from Ngaming and 26 from Palling extended support for the PFR activities.

The MoUs were signed on Saturday by Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang for the government, and by Eshi Siboh (Zido), Odang Gamno (Ngaming), and Genom Tekseng (Palling), representing their respective project affected families. The chief minister’s adviser Alo Libang, Hydropower Department Chief Engineer K Perme and the SUMP’s state nodal officer Atek Miyu witnessed the MoU signing.

Addressing the gathering, Libang highlighted the government’s initiative behind the proposed PFR for the SUMP and elaborated its strategic significance. He emphasised the importance of informed participation and cooperation from the local populace.

Deputy Commissioner Jerang elaborated the objectives, potential benefits, and concerns related to the PFR activities.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability throughout the process, the DC said that participation in the MoU is entirely voluntary, and that no coercion or force is being applied. (DIPRO)