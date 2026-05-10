ITANAGAR, 9 May: The State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRDPR) here, in collaboration with Hyderabad-based National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), conducted six batches of training programmes on the theme ‘GIS-based Planning and Monitoring of MGNREGA/VB-GRAM (G) Works at GP Level Using Yuktdhara’ for gram panchayat, block, and district-level functionaries of the Rural Development Department, covering all the districts of the state.

A total of 261 officials and functionaries directly and indirectly associated with the planning and implementation of MGNREGA/VBGRAM (G) participated in the training programmes. The participants were provided with knowledge and practical exposure to scientific and technology-enabled planning through the use of the Yuktdhara portal for effective planning, monitoring, and implementation of rural development works.

The technical sessions, including hands-on practical exercises, were conducted by Assistant Professor Dr A Simhachalam and NIRDPR senior consultant SJP Arther.

The resource persons extensively deliberated on the application of GIS and geospatial technologies in decentralised planning and monitoring of MGNREGA and allied programmes at the grassroots level.

The inaugural session of the first batch was attended by SIRDPR Director Habung Lampung, who underscored the growing significance of modern geospatial technologies in strengthening transparency, scientific planning, and efficient implementation of developmental programmes. He urged the participants to make optimum use of the opportunity and benefit from the expertise and practical guidance provided by the resource persons from the NIRDPR.

Throughout the training programmes, the participants actively engaged in technical discussions and practical learning sessions. Various field-level issues and queries relating to GIS-based planning and the operational aspects of the Yuktdhara portal were comprehensively addressed and clarified by the resource persons.

The entire programme was coordinated by SIRDPR core faculty member SW Bagang, who served as the local course director for all six batches of the training programme.

The sixth and final batch of the training programme concluded on Saturday.