Editor,

The APPSC has recently released the interview dates for PGT, which is a welcome move as the new academic session is about to begin. However, according to the APPSC exam calendar 2026, the viva voce for assistant professor was supposed to be conducted earlier, which would have been a more logical and fair sequence.

Conducting PGT interviews before the assistant professor viva may create unnecessary vacancies, as many candidates selected for PGT could later qualify for assistant professor posts as well. Since the number of PGT posts is already very limited, such vacancies would be highly unfair to deserving candidates who have spent years preparing for this examination.

Therefore, I humbly request the commission to maintain a waiting list, so that any vacancy that arises in the future can be filled promptly. After the cancellation of the PGT examination in 2022, candidates had to wait until 2025 to appear for the examination again. Moreover, the entire process – from prelims to mains to viva voce – has taken nearly seven months in total.

Candidates have already endured years of uncertainty since the cancellation of the 2022 examination and have invested significant time and effort in this lengthy process. Leaving posts vacant due to the commission’s failure to follow the exam calendar would be unfair to deserving candidates and detrimental to timely recruitment in the education sector.

A concerned aspirant