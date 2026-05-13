ITANAGAR, 12 May: Monsoon-related disaster preparedness strategies and precautionary measures were extensively discussed during a review meeting held at the conference hall of the ICR DC’s camp office at IG Park here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by officials from various departments and disaster management stakeholders.

Chairing the meeting, ICR Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Chairperson Toko Babu stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among all departments, and directed the authorities concerned to “maintain readiness with adequate manpower, machinery, and essential resources.”

The DC directed all concerned to immediately report illegal earth-cutting activities and illegal constructions over drains.

Administrative officers were instructed to supervise designated relief camps and ensure proper functioning of water and electricity facilities.

During the meeting, the DFO and IMC authorities were directed to carry out pruning and felling of vulnerable trees posing risk to human life and property.

Works departments were instructed to ensure regular clearance of clogged drains and nallahs, and to keep men and machinery in readiness for prompt response during emergencies.

Further, the WRD EE was directed to continuously monitor water levels in vulnerable rivers, while the Electrical EE was instructed to ensure protection of power infrastructure and uninterrupted electricity supply to relief camps.

The PHED EE of Itanagar/Naharlagun was directed to identify vulnerable areas prone to pipeline disruptions and ensure adequate alternative arrangements for water supply.

IMC Mayor Likha Nari, who is also the co-chairperson of the DDMA, assured of full cooperation and support in effectively tackling any disaster-related eventualities during the monsoon season. (DIPRO)