ITANAGAR, 12 May: The ST Bachao Andolan Committee (ASTBAC) on Tuesday expressed concern over the reported rise of illegal migrants, including Bangladeshi immigrants and Tibetan refugees, stating that the issue poses a significant threat to the identity, land rights, and constitutional safeguards of the indigenous tribal communities of the state.

Addressing a press conference here, members of the ASTBAC alleged that confusion has surfaced following the implementation of a new gazette notification related to the inner line permit (ILP) system issued on 26 March this year.

According to the organisation, certain old ILP rules and guidelines were allegedly reintroduced through the notification, leading to uncertainty among the public regarding the present regulatory framework governing entry and stay in the frontier state.

The committee further alleged irregularities in the handling and interpretation of the notification process by the authorities concerned. It accused the Political Department of creating administrative ambiguity over the implementation of ILP regulations, which, it claimed, has triggered widespread confusion among citizens and stakeholders.

ASTBAC members said the matter has raised serious questions about transparency, accountability, and the proper enforcement of laws meant to safeguard the interests of indigenous tribal populations.

The ILP system in Arunachal Pradesh is regulated under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873, a colonial-era law designed to protect the demographic and cultural identity of tribal communities in the Northeast by restricting the entry of outsiders into protected areas.

Under the ILP regime, non-residents are required to obtain official permits before entering Arunachal.

The system is considered a crucial legal safeguard for preserving the socio-cultural fabric, customary rights, and land ownership patterns of the indigenous tribes of the state.

The ASTBAC maintained that any dilution, misinterpretation, or ambiguity in ILP regulations could adversely affect the constitutional protections guaranteed to the tribal people of Arunachal.

The committee stressed that the state government must ensure strict implementation of ILP norms and take immediate steps to remove all confusion surrounding the latest notification.

Seeking urgent intervention, the organisation urged the state government and the departments concerned to review the notification process thoroughly and issue clear guidelines on all ILP-related procedures to avoid further misunderstanding among the public.

The committee also warned that if corrective measures are not initiated within the next two days, it would launch democratic protests and statewide public movements demanding immediate action on the issue. (PTI)