Two houses gutted

ITANAGAR, Nov 3: A fire broke out in the Gandhi market quarter line area here at around 6 pm on Sunday. While there has been no report of loss of life, two bamboo houses were burnt down and two others were partially damaged.

On receiving information, two fire tenders were pressed into service, which managed to stop the fire from spreading further. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and the properties lost could not be assessed as evening had set in.