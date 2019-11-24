Protest staged against proposed ‘re-interview’ of AWWs, helpers

ZIRO, Nov 23: Over 200 anganwadi workers (AWW) and helpers staged a protest at the child development & project officer’s (CDPO) office here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday against the proposed ‘re-interview’ of the existing AWWs and helpers.

The protest was organized by the All Arunachal Pradesh Anganwadi Worker’s and Helper’s Union (AAPAWHU).

Allegedly, the authorities concerned have announced interviews and viva voce for the AWWs and helpers posted in various parts of the district on 23 and 24 November, following which, those who fail to qualify are to be laid off from their services.

Terming the order “arbitrary and illegal,” AAPAWHU president Yasi Sonam said no official order or notification had been issued in written form about the proposed ‘re-interview’.

“Attempting to terminate the existing AWWs, some of whom have been rendering their services for the last 30 to 35 years, on the basis of their qualifications is uncalled for,” Sonam said, and

demanded rollback of any such order.

She said if the AWWs are to be laid off, they should be adequately compensated as per the CCS Rule, 1965.

The AAPAWHU president also questioned the authorities concerned over the delay in disbursing the AWWs’ honorariums. Reportedly, the AWWs of Lower Subansiri have not been paid their honorariums since April.

Meanwhile, despite several attempts, the CDPO could not be contacted for a comment on whether such an order has, in fact, been issued.