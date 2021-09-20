Ten Covid cases reported on Sunday, 4 symptomatic

ITANAGAR, 19 Sep: The state has recorded  10 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, of whom  four are symptomatic.

The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) reported the highest seven  Covid-19  cases.

A total of 42 samples were tested by RAT at Railway station, Naharlagun on Sunday, of whom only one sample was found to be positive.

East Siang,  Lower Subansiri  and  West Kameng reported  one case each.

With 4.5 per cent, East Siang reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of  1.3 percent.

Lower Subansiri reported a positivity rate of 0.9 percent and West Kameng recorded a positivity rate of 0.5   percent.

A total of 49 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Sunday.

The state  currently has 422 active Covid cases, with 380 persons under home isolation.  (See full bulletin)

