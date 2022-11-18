GoAP will take up matter of martyr Nyelam Tabi with highest military officials: CM

[ Manoj Singh ]

HOLLONGI, 17 Nov: “The state government will take up the matter of 1962 Sino-India war martyr Nyelam Tabi with the highest military officials, in order to ensure that he gets proper recognition,” said Chief Minister Pema Khandu, speaking to reporters on Wednesday during the inauguration of the welcome gate and the four-lane road to the Donyi Polo Airport here.

Khandu acknowledged the sacrifice made by the late Nyelam Tabi and said, “I am already in touch with the army authority and will see that all the martyrs are duly recognised and get their due respect and regard.”

Earlier, on Tuesday, the family of the martyr, along with executive members of the Nyelam Welfare Society informed that the army authority invited the family of 1962 Sino-India war martyr Nyelam Tabi to Tawang and interacted with them on various issues.

“Late Tabi is a 1962 Sino-India war martyr who fought and laid down his life at the Bumla front. We have found his name in the war memorial in Tawang, which is built in remembrance of the 2,420 heroes of the 1962 war,” they informed.

The family of late Tabi have sought “proper recognition for him as other war heroes of the state and the country.”

Martyr Nyelam Tabi had joined the 5th Assam Rifles as a rifleman, and had been trained at the Assam Rifles Recruitment and Training Centre in Kimin in Papum Pare district in 1958-59.