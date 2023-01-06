Statement over toposheet by Khunglo panchayat segment false, says assn

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: Reacting to the news headlined ‘Villagers allege misuse of toposheet…’, etc, which was published in the 30 December, 2022 edition of this daily, the All Pith-Seer Youth Welfare Association (APSYW) on Thursday claimed that the statement made by the residents of the Khunglo panchayat segment was false.

In a release, the APSYW claimed that “the statement of Khunglo segment, alleging that the people of Pith village were inciting and abetting them to transgress and trespass into the territorial jurisdiction of Khunglo is utterly false and unfounded.”

“It is a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the hardworking and innocent villagers of Pith village,” the association said.

It urged the people of the Khunglo panchayat segment to “produce authentic and reliable district baseline toposheet map to prove their claims.”

It also appealed to the people of the Khunglo segment to refrain from spreading misinformation and creating confusion among the villagers.