YINGKIONG, 29 Apr: A total of 63 residents from Likor village on Wednesday extended their support to carrying out the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) activities of the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

Representing the project supporting villagers, Ombeng Danggen formally handed over the list of consenting families to Upper Siang deputy commissioner Talo Jerang at the DC office conference hall, in the presence of Upper Siang SUMP Development Committee (SUMPDC) vice president Lumgeng Litin, former ABK president Tadum Libang and Project Affected Families (PAFs).

With this latest development, the total number of families from Likor village supporting the PFR activities has risen to 134.

Libang appreciated the people of Likor village for extending their support to the government’s developmental initiative.

Addressing the gathering, the DC appreciated the proactive and forward-looking approach of the villagers in supporting the initiative.

He also enlightened the PAFs on various aspects of the PFR process, reiterating that the survey activities are aimed at assessing feasibility without causing any immediate impact on the environment. (DIPRO)