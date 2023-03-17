Amba-Upper Kolma road to be renovated within a month

[Chukhu Indu]

DOIMUKH, 16 Mar: The Amba-Upper Kolma road here in Papum Pare district will be renovated within a month, contractor Techi Solam, who is also one of the residents of the area, said.

Prior to the laying of the RCC bridge, the residents of Nirjuli, Itanagar, Naharlagun and Doimukh used boats to cross over, or used the suspension bridge across the river.

While earlier the road was maintained by the PWD, the RWD is supervising it since 2017.

In 2019, the Amba-Upper Kolma road was blacktopped under the PMGSY. However, its breadth was very narrow, and caused inconvenience to commuters, besides being potentially dangerous for two-wheeler riders.

“Instead of the blacktopped one, we were better off with the old one,” Pinky, a two-wheeler commuter, said.

In February 2022, the residents of Amba had submitted a representation to local MLA Tana Hali Tara regarding the road’s condition, and had sought a better road.

Solam said that “a new change can be seen by the denizens with the usage of paver blocks of 5.5 in breadth,” while Yowa Jyoti, a senior member of Amba village, said that “it is a very important route and it should not be compromised at any cost.”

A portion of the road, from Amba to the Kolma overbridge, was opened to traffic on Thursday.

It is learnt that every sector and colony will have five kilometres of CC pavement roads this year.