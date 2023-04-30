Gangkak death case: GWS rejects APP’s statement

ITANAGAR, 29 Apr: The Galo Welfare Society (GWS) in a press briefing at the press club here on Saturday rejected the 27 April press statement of Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) spokesperson Sanjay Bhatia, who had said that no circumstantial evidence has been found in connection with the mysterious death of former APPSC undersecretary Tumi Gangkak.

Representing the family members, former Arunachal Press Club president Jarpum Gamlin rejected the police’ statement and termed it a “malafide claim.”

Though he said that the APP’s statement was “half-truth,” he accepted that documents were found in Gangkak’s vehicle and in his office chamber.

With regard to the finding of eight question papers of the exams for the posts of finance accounts officers and treasury officers in Gangkak’s car, as stated by the police spokesperson, Gamlin said that, “in order to contact the 74 faculty members (question setters), late Gangkak had to carry them in his vehicle.”

Reacting to the APP spokesperson’s statement, based on the postmortem report, Gamlin said that “postmortem alone is not exhaustive to make an absolute claim as he (Bhatia) is doing.”

“The police should also tell the people of Arunachal Pradesh that the same postmortem report had stated that late Gangkak had died 12-24 hours prior to the conduct of the postmortem,” Gamlin said.

He said that “the autopsy took place at around 12:20 pm on 25 February, which means that the deceased was alive till the afternoon of 24 February, when his body was discovered by 12-12:30 pm.”

Gamlin claimed that Gangkak had contacted the APPSC twice regarding wrongdoings and absence of observation of the SOPs in 2013, “and verbally in 2016.”

“Bhatia’s statement on the illegality of Gangkak is wrong. It is a lie by the policemen and is a false narrative and character assassination,” he said.

“There is no SOP to handle the corpus fund made by the APPSC,” he said, and added that “Gangkak had been given a clean chit by the CBI, the SIC and the SIT, and an internal enquiry in the commission was also made under the chairmanship of APPSC chairman Maj Gen Bisht, and APPPSC member Mepung Tadar. The internal enquiry team had also given him (Gangkak) a clean chit.”

GWS general secretary Nyadar Loya also spoke.