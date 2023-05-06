DC rejects complaint by BJP over merger of ZPMs into PPA

[ Bengia Ajum ]

YUPIA, 5 May: Papum Pare DC Sachin Rana has rejected the complaint filed by Techi Necha, a member of the state BJP’s disciplinary action committee, terming the complaint “devoid of merit.”

On 6 April, Necha had filed a case in the office of the ADC, seeking initiation of disqualification proceedings against nine ZPMs of the state BJP on the ground of defection, besides a few other prayers.

While disposing of the complaint, the DC in his order said that “it has been proved by the respondents (ZPMs) that the merger of the 11 ZPMs out of total 16 ZPMs with PPA is in compliance of the provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act, 2003, and the Arunachal Pradesh Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) (Amendment) Act, 2006.”

“It also conforms to the minimum 2/3rd requirement for successful merger,” the order read.

In a surprise move, on 31 March, Parang ZPM Nabam Yakum was elected unopposed as the new ZPC of Papum Pare district after a motion of no-confidence by 11 of the 16 ZPMs (ie, two-third majority) against the then ZPC Chukhu Bablu was initiated.

The state BJP has expelled nine ZPMs of Papum Pare district for a period of six years for indulging in anti-party activities.

The expelled ZPMs – Nabam Tagi (Leporiang), Nabam Yakum (Parang), Bamang Yayu (Kimin), Hina Camdir Tok (Upper Balijan), Techi Niya (Silsango), Tem Pika (Lower Balijan), Nabam Yazer (Mengio), Tai Sangte (Kakoi) and Tem Yaba (Taraso) – joined the PPA after leaving the BJP.

“All the nine ZPMs are qualified to continue their ZPM offices. The present total strength of Papum Pare zilla parishad is 16, out of which 11 ZPMs are of the PPA and five are of the BJP,” the order read.

When the report of the BJP ZPMs joining the PPA just ahead of the no-confidence motion made headlines, initially it was objected to by PPA president Bengia Kahfa. However, later, in a letter dated 10.04.2023, addressed to the ADC, the objection was withdrawn and Kahfa approved the merger of the BJP ZPMs into the PPA.