Athlete on solo ride calls on guv

ITANAGAR, 5 May: Aasha Malviya, a mountaineer and athlete from Nataram village in Madhya Pradesh, who is on a solo cycle ride called ‘Sampoorn Bharat Yatra’, called on Governor KT Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Malviya has so far cycled 14,000 kms through 15 states of India to generate awareness on women’s safety and empowerment. Arunachal Pradesh is the 16th state.

The governor commended Malviya on her mission, and advised her to also spread the message of Swachh Bharat, girl education and national unity during her ride.

Malviya informed that her ride will conclude in New Delhi on 15 August, after she has bicycled a distance of 25,000 kms. (Raj Bhavan)