NECCC appeals to people of Manipur to exercise restraint

ITANAGAR, 5 May: The North East Congress Coordination Committee (NECCC) on Friday expressed grave concern over the prevailing volatile situation in Manipur and appealed to the people of that state to maintain peace and harmony.

The NECCC categorically blamed the BJP government for the violent clashes that broke out in various parts of the state on Wednesday, following a protest rally staged by tribal groups.

“In less than 15 months of the BJP forming the government, the entire state of Manipur is burning and engulfed with hatred amongst communities. Despite the events unfolding since the month of April, the double engine government has done precious little to maintain peace and tranquility, thus leading to this volatile situation, leaving hundreds of churches and temples in cinders and rendering several thousand innocent Indian families homeless,” NECCC chairman Nabam Tuki and its convener Pradyut Bordoloi said in a joint press statement.

“The unfortunate incidents could have been averted with timely and proper management of the concerns of the people,” they said.

“The double engine government, despite being seized of the situation, acted in a very complacent manner, culminating in senseless violence and huge damages to public and private properties and displacement of a large number of people,” the statement said.

The two veteran Congress leaders of the region urged the union home ministry to deploy all resources at its disposal to contain the situation and restore normalcy in Manipur “by taking into confidence all the stakeholders of the state.”

The Catholic bishops of the Northeast have also expressed deep anguish over the large-scale violence, clashes and arson in Manipur, and appealed to one all to exercise restraint.

What is happening in Manipur since Wednesday is sad and frightening and it does not represent who we really are,” North East India Regional Bishops’ Council president John Moolachira said in a press statement.

“Manipur is a beautiful state where different communities have peacefully coexisted for centuries. We should not allow this harmonious coexistence to be disturbed due to misunderstanding fanned by rumours,” the statement said.

Appealing for an amicable solution to the issue through dialogue, the NEIRBC implored the people of Manipur to “stop all the violence and vandalism and to work towards restoration of normalcy.”

“It is sad and unfortunate that a problem over a ST status is being given a religious colour by burning of many churches. We appeal to every single person in Manipur to work for calm and restoration of normal life,” it said.