MLA inaugurates outdoor gym

KHONSA, 5 May: Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin inaugurated an outdoor gym at Hangpan Dada Park here in Tirap district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawin said that “the people of Khonsa town, including children and government servants, will immensely benefit from the gym.”

Commending the state and the central governments for approving the gym, the MLA suggested to District Sports Officer Noah Mongku to ensure proper maintenance of the gym equipment.

Mongku informed that the proposal for establishing the gym had been placed before the government in 2019, during the tenure of Kiren Rijiju as the union sports & youth affairs minister. (DIPRO)