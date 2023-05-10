DCC meet held

TEZU, 9 May: A meeting of the District Consultative Committee was held here on Tuesday to discuss and review the credit flow of KCC, Aatma Nirvar Krishi/Bagwani, PMEGP, MUDRA, DDUSY and NRLM.

During the meeting, discussion on schematic progress on various priority sectors loans and government-sponsored schemes in the district were also held.

The meeting, which was chaired by the Lohit DC, was attended by the Tezu SDO, the Sunpura EAC, the RBI, Guwahati AGM, the ZPC, bankers and heads of various departments. (DIPRO)