District level farmers’ training on millet development held at border village

TAWANG, 9 May: A district-level farmers’ training on millet development as part of the International Year of Millet -2023 was organized in Shocksten village under Jemeithang Circle by department of agriculture, Tawang on Tuesday.

The training was attended by about 50 farmers from Shocktsen village and its nearby hamlets.

While elaborating about health benefits of millet, entomologist from department of agriculture,Tawang K.B.Kayastha appealed the farmers to adopt scientific cultivation of the crop. He further advocated for agro based activities for enhancing the livelihood of the villagers under Vibrant Village Programme.

Three more district-level farmers’ trainings on millet development are being organized in Pamaghar, Shyaro and Surbi villages.

Finger millet seeds were also distributed among the farmers by the department.

Tawang ADO Kento Siram and Jemeithang ADO Urgen Norbu Komu also spoke on different aspects of millet cultivation.

Gram chairperson Chowang Penjor expressed gratitude to agriculture department for organizing the programme and asked villagers to take advantage of it.

Shocktsen is one of the last border villages along the Indo-Tibet border. (DIPRO)