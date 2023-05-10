Free health checkup and consultation held

DARI, 9 May: A one day free medical health checkup and follow up consultation outreach programme jointly organized by PHC Dari Development Supporting Group Dari and Siang Health Mission was held at the PHC here on 7 May.

Retired director health & family welfare Dr. Emi Rumi inaugurated the program in presence of TRIHMS director Dr. Moji Jini, Leparada DC Mamata Riba, ZPC Nyabi Dirchi, PHC Dari DSG president AE Modak Riba, PRI members and others.

During the programme, a team of specialists comprising of Dr. Moji Jini, Dr. Tumbi Lollen Jini, Dr. Kenjum Riba, Dr. Minggam Pertin, Dr. Mudang Jully, Dr. Anjali Taku, Dr. Tumli Basar, Dr. Kemba Padu, Dr. Pallabi Boro, Dr. Hage Sonia and Asthomi Jamoh along with Dr. Karmar Dirchi and Dr. Jibom Haji screened a total of 92 patients from Dari circle.

A new wing consisting of a single room at PHC Dari which was constructed with the combined effort of Leparada ZPC and PHC Dari Development Supporting Group Dari was inaugurated on the occasion.

ZPC Nyabi Dirchi also donated USG and ECG machines. (DIPRO)