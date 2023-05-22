CCDFC table tennis tourney organised

ITANAGAR, 21 May: The finals of the table tennis competition organised as part of the Dree celebration in the Itanagar Capital Region were held at the Dree ground in Papu Nallah on Sunday.

Mihin Tapin won the veteran singles title, beating NT Jose in the final, while the duo of (NT) Jose and Hage Kojee beat Koj Tarang and Narang Tani in the final to become the veteran doubles title.

In the open doubles, Khoda Tapa and Hage Tapu were the winners, while Bamin Gambo and Pura Butang were the runner-up.

The open singles title was won by Khoda Tapa. The runner-up in this category was Bamin Gumbo.

Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (CCDFC), 2023 general secretary Hano Takka informed that the championship had to be extended by a day due to the overwhelming number of participants.

The table tennis and badminton tournaments were kicked off on 20 May, marking the beginning of the Dree celebration.

Themed ‘Cherishing the living Tanw culture’, this year’s celebration aims to blend traditional values with modern activities, CCDFC chairman Dani Sulu informed.