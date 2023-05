ROING, 29 May: A total of 444 people availed of benefits during a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp held in Jia village in Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday.

Besides Aadhaar enrollments and updations, PRCs, certificates of birth, death, seed analysis, etc, were issued.

MLA Gum Tayeng, ADC Mamta Yadav and heads of departments attended the camp and handed over agricultural seeds and tools to the farmers. (DIPRO)