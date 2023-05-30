Annual summer camp flagged off by 6 AR

KHONSA, 29 May: The Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) flagged off the second annual summer camp for the children of Tirap district here on Monday.

The six days long summer camp was flagged off by Battalion Commandant Col Aman Ahluwalia at the battalion’s headquarters. Sixty volunteers are attending the camp, which aims at providing a wholesome experience to the young children through educational, cultural and adventure activities.

The 6 AR CO informed that the camp intends to develop innovative thinking, hone natural skills, and develop a penchant for hobbies. “The children would also be taken on outdoor excursions and educated on various social issues through positive indulgence,” he added. (DIPRO, with input from 6 AR)