Awareness prog on ‘Mission LiFE’

ITANAGAR, 31 May: The North-East Regional Centre of G.B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBPNIHE-NERC) organized a one-day awareness program on ‘Mission LiFE: Nudging individual and collective action towards Lifestyle for Environment’ at the Guardian Angel Public School here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, GBPNIHE-NERC scientist Dr. Wishfully Mylliemngap emphasized on the importance of changing daily lifestyles to conserve the environment.

ZSI-APRC scientist in-charge Dr. Shantabala Devi Gurumayum gave an overview of Mission LiFE while, BSI-APRC scientist in-charge Dr. V K Rawat spoke on the relevance of Mission LiFE in the context of plant conservation.

Among others, ZSI-APRC scientist Dr. Ilona Kharkongor also spoke.