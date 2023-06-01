Social service, awareness prog on SUP held

ROING, 31 May: The Lower Dibang Valley District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) conducted a mass social service at the general ground here on Wednesday.

This was followed by an awareness-cum-interaction meeting with the shopkeepers on reduction of single use plastic (SUP) under ‘Mission Life’ (Lifestyle for Environment), aiming at promoting sustainable living practices and to create a positive impact on the environment.

DUDA officials and representatives from ‘Green Roing’ and ‘AMYAA NGO’ threw light on ill-effects of SUP on environment during the programme.(DIPRO)