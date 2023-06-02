MLA inaugurates outdoor gym

LONGDING, 1 Jun: Local MLA Tanpho Wangnaw inaugurated an outdoor gym, set up under the Centre’s ‘Fit India Movement’ initiative, here on Thursday.

Commending the “good quality work carried out by the urban development and housing (UD&H) department,” which executed the project, the MLA stressed on the “importance of exercising and staying healthy.”

He urged the department and the public to “take good care of the gym,” and added that “maintenance of assets is as important as creating one.”

He also gave assurance that the water supply problem would be “solved by the next Oriah, 2023, under the able guidance of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.”

DC (i/c) Techu Aran also highlighted the importance of health and fitness, and said that “the outdoor gym is a very necessary asset for keeping ourselves fit and healthy.”

UD&H EE Kak Nabam also spoke. (DIPRO)