Union reminds NHM officer of demands

ITANAGAR, 1 Jun: The Koloriang, Damin, Parsi-Parlo Students’ Union (KDPPSU) said that it submitted a ‘reminder letter’ to the National Health Mission’s (NHM) state mission director on Thursday, regarding their three demands.

The union is demanding posting of nurses-ANMs and GNMs, and appointment of a GDMO (dental) at the Chera Talo District Hospital in Koloriang, besides “administrative approval and sanction for the post of block community mobilisers, block data manager, and block account manager.”

It said that the fortnight-long timeframe in the ultimatum it had served earlier in this regard has already passed.

Addressing media persons at the press club here, KDPPSU president Keji Chabok said: “In the past three years, many ANMs have been transferred from Kurung Kumey district without any relievers, even though they had been recruited for district quotas and were non-transferable.”

Informing that “16 nursing officers have been transferred, along with 31 ANMs and GNMs,” Chabok said that “such transfers and non-replacement

by relievers hampers the common public.”

He added that “a letter for immediate posting of ANMs and GNMs to various health centres in circles such as Koloriang, Damin, Parsi-Parlo, Sarli, Polosang and Paniasang was recommend by the DMO also.”

“A memorandum was submitted to the health & family welfare secretary on 4 June, 2022, seeking availability of doctors, but the file has still not been taken up,” the union said.