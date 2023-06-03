Seminar on sustainable environment held

NIRJULI, 2 Jun: The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST), in collaboration with the rural works department (RWD), organised a seminar on ‘sustainable environment’ as part of Mission LiFE, here on Friday.

The objective of the seminar was to generate awareness on environmental sustainability, reuse of waste materials, and adoption of bio-diesel fuel.

A plantation drive was also organised in the institute complex in the run-up to the World Environment Day.

RWD SE (SQC) N Nyodu, speaking on the occasion, said that “we should not be a pollution creating machine; rather, we should be a pollution reducing machine. But we humans are the sole contributor to pollution on this earth.”

Dr Ajanta Kalita presented techniques and practices to reduce environmental pollution, and RWD EE Onyang Tatak delivered a lecture on reusing waste materials for road construction, and on other “green methods” adopted by the department in road construction.

NERIST Student Affairs Dean Prof Pradip Lingfa demonstrated how bio-diesel fuel can be obtained from “household waste oil and naturally available nuts.”

Dr Yamem Tamut of the NERIST presented a brief on “stabilising weak soil by using locally available waste materials such as wood ash and chir pine needles.”

RWD CE N Rigia and NERIST Director Prof M Muralidhar also attended the seminar.