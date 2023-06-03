Meeting on garbage segregation held

SEPPA, 2 Jun: The East Kameng district administration will be issuing an order regarding garbage segregation at source, and a government officer will be appointed as ‘sector leader’ in each colony here for the purpose.

The sector leaders, along with members of the Seppa Town Colonies Development Committee, will generate awareness among the public regarding segregation at source and other details of waste segregation.

This decision was taken during a meeting on ‘Operationalisation of material recovery facility (MRF) in Pampoli and implementation of civic charges’, chaired by DC Ashok Tajo here on Friday.

Seppa East MLA Tapuk Taku, along with HoDs, and representatives of colonies, the Abo Matam Kao Welfare Society, the Ajang Ane SHG, the AEKDSU, the EK Chamber of Commerce & Industries, and other stakeholders attended the meeting.

Scrap waste, including glass waste, accumulated at the MRF will be collected and disposed of by departmentally-licensed scrap dealers.

The MLA spoke on the importance of segregation at source and requested the participants to “spread awareness about civic sense among the public.”

Among others, DUDA EE Tarh Hachey, Pampoli-based Ajang Ane SHG’s chairperson Memak Taba, AEKSDSU president Doba Veo, and land donor Saju Rimo also spoke. (DIPRO)