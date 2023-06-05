DC sees off kho-kho players

PASIGHAT, 4 Jun: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, along with others saw off the U-19 boys and girls kho-kho teams of the state who are going to represent Arunachal Pradesh in the 66th National School Games, to be in Delhi from 6 to 12 June.

The team is headed by coach Matuni Padung and manager Toi Bam.

“Arunachal will participate in the first phase, with more than 100 students in the athletic, badminton, basketball, boxing, Judo, kho-kho, table tennis, Taekwondo, weightlifting, and yoga eventsm,” Youth Welfare Officer L Sokun Singh informed in a release.

“Nine teams have already left for Delhi, Bhopal and Gwalior,” Singh informed.

Among others, DDSE Odhuk Tabing and District Olympic Association general secretary Vijay Mize were present at the see-off function.