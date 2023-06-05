HDMT: E/Kameng to face P/Pare in men’s football final

CHIMPU, 4 Jun: The men’s football final of the 6th Hangpan Dada Memorial Football Trophy (HDMT) tournament will be held between East Kameng and Papum Pare at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy playground here on 7 June.

East Kameng and Papum Pare entered into the final, defeating Siang and West Siang, respectively.

While East Kameng beat Siang 6-1, Papum Pare defeated their opponent by a solitary goal.

In girls’ football, Capital Complex will face Anjaw in the first semifinal, while Lower Subansiri will take on Lohit in the second semifinal on 5 June.

The boys’ and girls’ volleyball semifinals will also be held on 5 June.

Lower Subansiri will take on Papum Pare in the first semifinal of the boys’ volleyball, and East Kameng will play against Lohit in the second semifinal.

In girls’ volleyball, Shi-Yomi will take on Lower Subansiri in the first semifinal, and Kamle will be up against Capital Complex in the second semifinal.

Other results of the day

Girls’ volleyball (QF): Shi-Yomi beat Kurung Kumey (25-17, 25-14, 25-22); Lower Subansiri beat Anjaw (25-17, 25-21, 25-19); Kamle beat Lower Dibang Valley (25-12, 25-12, 25-15); and Capital Complex beat Papum Pare (25-22, 18-25, 25-21, 25-15).

Boys’ volleyball (QF): Lower Subansiri beat Kamle (25-15, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21); Papum Pare beat Kurung Kunmer (25-17, 25-19, 25-22); East Kameng beat Changlang (25-18, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23); and Lohit beat Lower Dibang Valley (25-13, 25-10, 25-23).