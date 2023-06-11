Assam govt sanctions Rs 2 cr for construction of namghar in Tirap

NAHARKATIYA, 10 Jun: The Assam government has sanctioned Rs 2 crore under the department of transformation & development for construction of a namghar in Namsang village in Tirap district.

This project is a joint initiative of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang to revive and strengthen the age-old relation that exists between the Noctes and the Ahoms.

The project was executed in the presence of Naharkatiya (Assam) MLA Taranga Gogoi and representatives of Namsang village.

The Namsang namghar will be built in honour of ‘Hote the First’, the Nocte king of undivided Namsang and Borduria kingdoms, who accepted tenets of Vaishnavism in the late 18th century at the Bali Satra of Sasoni village in Naharkartiya. Sree Ram Dev, the satradhikar of the satra and Hote’s guru, baptised his Nocte disciple as ‘narottam’, which means ‘the best among men’.

Till today, narottam is honoured by the Noctes by performing an annual rituals in his name.

Places such as Narottam Nagar in Deomali, Narottam Nocte Heritage and Cultural Centre in Borduria, etc, have been named after Hote.

In his message, Lowangdong, the paramount chief of Borduria, congratulated the people of Namsang and thanked the Assam government led by Sarma for sanctioning such a huge amount for the construction of a namghar.

He also thanked the Arunachal PHE minister and the Assam MLA for the initiative. (DIPRO)